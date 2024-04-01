Posted: Apr 01, 2024 11:23 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 11:42 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank today announced the kickoff of its 14th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month long initiative to raise money to feed local communities while also raising awareness about food insecurity.

The campaign, which runs through May 31, will benefit 85 community food partners in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. This year, Mary Martha Outreach has been selected as a local food partner in Bartlesville.

Every dollar raised through the Million Meals initiative provides up to five meals for local, hungry families. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma ranked 6th among the most food-insecure states in the nation based on average rates from 2020-2022.

“The Million Meals campaign isn’t just about fighting hunger, it’s about nurturing the strength of our neighborhoods and ensuring that every person has the chance to thrive,” said David Nickel, Arvest Bank local president. “We’re excited to come together once again as a community to raise funds for Mary Martha Outreach and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. Every dollar donated provides an opportunity to change a life and create a better future for all.”

More than 17% of U.S. households with children under age 18 experienced food insecurity in 2022, according to the USDA. The timing of the Million Meals campaign coincides with an expected increased need during the summer months when many children don’t have the benefit of free meals at their schools.

Last year, the Million Meals campaign raised more than 2.29 million meals through monetary donations made directly to the bank’s local food partners. Since the campaign began in 2011, more than 22.9 million meals have been donated through more than $4.1 million collected.

How to Donate

Money donations can be made through May 31 in the following ways:

⦁ Donate at a branch. Cash and check contributions will be accepted at Arvest Bank branches. Ask any Arvest associate for details.

⦁ Donate online. Visit ⦁ arvest.com/⦁ millionmeals to donate online.

⦁ Donate using Arvest Go mobile app. Arvest customers can donate directly through the bank’s mobile app.

⦁ Donate via phone. Customers can make a $1 (or more) donation by calling (866) 952-9523. Funds will be drawn directly from their Arvest account.