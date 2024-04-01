Posted: Apr 01, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

Do you love Mamma Mia? Do you love the music of ABBA? Then you do not want to miss this show! ABBAFAB is a stunning tribute to some of the greatest music produced in the 70s and 80s including monster hits such as Waterloo, Fernando, Honey Honey, Dancing Queen and countless others. From ABBA’s earliest hits to Mamma Mia, ABBAFAB will take you on a technicolor journey that is unmatched.

ABBA FAB will perform April 10, at the Bartlesville Community Center 300 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville with a 7:30pm curtain time.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dave and Adele Register announced a special offer for this show only: Students can bring 2 adults to the show for FREE! Otherwise, tickets range in price from $9.00 - $40.00 each and are available at (918) 337-2787.