Posted: Apr 01, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday an application with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for a permit to allow a new body scanner to be used at the county jail.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the body scanner was installed a couple of months ago to allow for additional searches of inmates before they are booked into the jail. He says the body scanner has been fully tested and everything meets the criteria set forth by the state.