Posted: Apr 01, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 12:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Thunderstorms are likely Monday across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, with a risk of severe weather this afternoon into the evening hours.

Severe weather is looking more likely with large hail up to softball size, locally damaging winds of 70-80 mph and an elevated threat for tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has increased the risk level to "Moderate" (Level 4 out of 5) for all of Washington and Nowata counties and most of Osage County in Oklahoma. Southeast Kansas is in an "Enhanced" risk (Level 3 out of 5).

The most likely timeframe for severe weather in our listening area is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.

We are here to help prepare — not scare — and to provide you with the most comprehensive severe weather coverage. Have a plan for Monday evening with a battery operated radio and the free to download Bartlesville Radio app on your smartphone.

When severe weather strikes, we will provide live updates with our team of trained storm trackers on KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM.