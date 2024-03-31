Posted: Mar 31, 2024 2:32 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2024 2:32 PM

Thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is likely with large hail, locally damaging winds, and a limited threat of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple rounds of severe weather could occur across parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas on Monday. The more likely timing for higher end severe storm threats is in the late afternoon and evening. Expect the timing to be fine tuned over the next couple of days.

The timing for the likelihoods of storms in our listening areas begins this morning with the best chance for severe weather between 4pm and 7pm ending around 9pm.

The storms anticipated in our area could produce golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail, 60 to 70 mph winds and a limited threat for tornadic activity.