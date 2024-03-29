Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 2:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss several items related to the new Emergency Operations Center construction site on Bison Road in east Bartlesville.

According to an agenda, commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly award a quote to install fencing around the property and a swing gate. The commissioners are also expected to discuss the maximum guaranteed price for services from McAnaw Construction, who is operating as the construction manager for the project.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to award a bid for some surplus equipment and dispose of other pieces of surplus equipment that were not for sale. Additionally, the commissioners will discuss several other agreements and contracts for projects across the county.