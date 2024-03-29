News
Washington County
Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:45 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 2:45 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss several items related to the new Emergency Operations Center construction site on Bison Road in east Bartlesville.
According to an agenda, commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly award a quote to install fencing around the property and a swing gate. The commissioners are also expected to discuss the maximum guaranteed price for services from McAnaw Construction, who is operating as the construction manager for the project.
In other business, the commissioners are expected to award a bid for some surplus equipment and dispose of other pieces of surplus equipment that were not for sale. Additionally, the commissioners will discuss several other agreements and contracts for projects across the county.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
