Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 2:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

Authorities are investigating after several pieces of equipment were either stolen or vandalized Thursday night at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

According to officials, during the overnight hours, unknown individuals trespassed on the private golf course and stole several poles and flags from the greens, bunker rakes are missing, the pump station, a storage room and restrooms were broken into, and several water jug stations across the course were knocked over.