Mar 28, 2024
Paths to Independence annual 5K and Fun Run
The Paths to Independence annual 5K and Fun Run that supports educational programs for students with autism is April 29 in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Christina Scott, whose son attends PTI, said the 5K and Fun Run is a great way to encourage autism awareness and acceptance.
Funds from the event will support PTI's summer programs and playground updates. Paths to Independence is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.
Registration: www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration. Packet pick up April 29, 2022 at Paths to Independence from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Start time is at 8:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022 Race will happen rain or shine. If weather is severe enough to cancel race, all registrations will be considered donations to PTI.
Pinwheel planting will begin on April 1, 2024 and end on April 27, 2024. If you would you like to brighten up someone's yard while helping PTI provide summer services for students with autism, for a recommended donation of $20, PTI will plant pinwheels in a yard of your choice along with a Light It Up Blue sign and a blue light bulb. PTI will leave everything in place until the end of April. Pinwheels and signs will be picked up, but the light bulbs can be yours!
