Posted: Mar 27, 2024 1:06 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 1:06 PM

Ty Loftis

All Osage students in middle and high school are welcome to attend a free wristlet-beading workshop this Friday at the Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska. Supplies will be provided and the Osage Tribal Youth Council says this is an alternative to activities that involve substance abuse.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and parents or guardians must attend to assist. Refreshments will be provided.