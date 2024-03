Posted: Mar 27, 2024 7:53 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 7:55 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There have been multiple reports of a multi-vehicle accident on the east side of Bartlesville on Wednesday morning.

A reported five-car accident at Bison and Nowata Road was reported just after 8:30. The roads were closed for a short time, but have since been cleared.