Posted: Mar 27, 2024 5:52 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County GOP approved a resolution on March 9, 2024, opposing the proposed Bartlesville City charter changes that will appear onthe April 2nd City of Bartlesville Special Election ballot.

According to the resolution, the group states that voters agreed in 2010 to 2-year terms and that they oppose a change to 3-year terms. They also state that whereas no evidence has been provided staggering terms helps, they oppose staggering terms.