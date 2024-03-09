News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 27, 2024 5:52 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 5:52 AM
WCGOP Opposes Proposed Bartlesville City Charter Changes
Tom Davis
The Washington County GOP approved a resolution on March 9, 2024, opposing the proposed Bartlesville City charter changes that will appear onthe April 2nd City of Bartlesville Special Election ballot.
According to the resolution, the group states that voters agreed in 2010 to 2-year terms and that they oppose a change to 3-year terms. They also state that whereas no evidence has been provided staggering terms helps, they oppose staggering terms.
The resolution then states they oppose a change in the petition rules which limits the options of the represented, any charter changes to the public’s ability to petition to remove councilors; and changes that would grant the City Manager additional spending power.
