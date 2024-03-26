Posted: Mar 26, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department will be hosting an event for JOM students in eighth through eleventh grades. These students can learn more about Oklahoma’s Promise, which offers Oklahoma students an opportunity to earn a scholarship for college tuition.

Students must be an Oklahoma resident who meet the minimum income standards. You can register for the event by calling 918-287-5300. The Osage Nation Education Department is holding the event at 102 Buffalo Ave. in Hominy on Wednesday, April 17th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.