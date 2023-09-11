Posted: Mar 26, 2024 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 2:00 PM

Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan

A former Coffeyville, Kan., pastor pleads no contest to rape charges.

The former Lewark Church of God pastor, 56-year-old William Keith Dodd, appeared in Montgomery County Court on Thursday, March 21. Dodd accepted a no contest plea to two counts of rape of a minor less than 14 years of age. Dodd could face up to 653 months in prison on each charge. According to court documents, Dodd raped a minor on at least two occasions between Jan. 1, 2023 and Sept. 11, 2023. The minor is believed to have been 12 or 13 during the incidents.