Posted: Mar 25, 2024 12:56 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 12:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville steakhouse suddenly shut down permanently on Monday.

Montana Mike's, located at 3825 SE Adams Rd., made the post on their social media page just before the lunch rush Monday. There was no reason listed as to why the decision to permanently close was made.

We reached out to Montana Mike's in an attempt to seek comment, but there was no answer.

Prior to the restaurant location being changed over to a Montana Mike's several years ago, it was part of the Western Sizzlin' chain of steakhouses.

Montana Mike's is part of the Stockade Companies, which was founded in 1966 in Oklahoma City. Other chains owned by the company include Sirloin Stockade and Coyote Canyon. The company says it has more than 80 restaurants in nine states and Mexico.