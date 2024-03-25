Posted: Mar 25, 2024 12:25 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 12:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, Yvonne House, secretary of the Washington County Election Board said this week.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 5.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says the expected county-level races are for Court Clerk, County Clerk, County Commissioner District 2 and County Sheriff.

House says filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall building. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.