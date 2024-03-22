Posted: Mar 22, 2024 5:52 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 6:19 PM

Tina Romine / Chase McNutt

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with 100 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

Stainless Steel Tumbler from Lewis Cattle Oilers won by Mary Reese

4 Passes to Stafford Air & Space Museum won by Megan Dickson and Jim Falkner

Family four pack to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge & Great Passion Play in Eurekas Springs, AR won by Peggy Wienake

Passes to Arbuckle Wilderness in Davis, Oklahoma won by Brad Bryant

Tickets to Grand Country Music Hall Ozark Gospel and Comedy Jamboree in Branson won by Terry Gregory

Drawstring Backpack and passes to Crayola Experience in Plano, TX won by Deloris Pomeroy

Branson Vacation Package including hotel stays from Myer Hotel Properties won by Ed Baker

And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won Bonnie Vannoster

Day two will begin tomorrow morning at 8:30 am at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College and end at 4pm. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, and Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prize, tickets to Branson shows, Oklahoma City Attractions, Kansas City Zoo and more!