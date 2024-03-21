Posted: Mar 21, 2024 6:47 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

March 28 is Tri County Tech's first-ever program-wide Career Fair.

Tri Couty Tech's Randal Jones was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Jones said that current TCT and surrounding school students will visit booths to learn about future career opportunities!

"We will have two sessions: 9:00 - 11:00 am & 12:00 - 2:45 pm. This event is FREE, and lunch will be provided for vendors! We would love for your business to join us to show students what life in the industry could look like!" said Jones