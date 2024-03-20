Posted: Mar 20, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Thanks to a donation from the Osage Nation Emergency Management Team, Pawhuska Fire and EMS will be better prepared when battling fires in rural parts of Osage County. Pawhuska Fire and EMS received two portable emergency water drop tanks.

These drop tanks will allow for the department to shuttle water over long distances and create a water source for suppression when conventional sources are otherwise unavailable.