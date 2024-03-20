Posted: Mar 20, 2024 11:18 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Book Club will convene at the Osage County Health Department for a meeting on Friday, April 12th to discuss chapter 17 of Picture Cave: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Mississippian Cosmos.

Lunch will be served, as the event will start at noon. You can RSVP by calling the Osage Nation Historic Preservation Office at 918-287-5328. Zoom conferencing will be unavailable for this meeting.