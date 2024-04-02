News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 19, 2024 11:13 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 11:37 AM
CITY MATTERS: 3-19-24
Tom Davis
There is a city of Bartlesville special election on Tuesday, April 2nd. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland covered what's on the ballot regarding changes to the city charter. He said the first 5 involve updating the language on a few things and the last five have more to do with the city council.
The Mayor also dispelled rumors that the water reuse plan in NOT in operation. He said that it won't likely be ready until 2026. He said that unfounded rumors have been causing confusion.
As you will see in the video, Mayor Copeland also touched on the search for a new fire chief now that Chief David Toppong is retiriing; the Yale Avenue resurfacing project; and the new wayfinding signs.
« Back to News