Posted: Mar 18, 2024 4:17 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2024 4:20 PM

Ty Loftis

A true pioneer in air and space exploration has passed away. Lieutenant General Thomas P. Stafford, who was born in Weatherford, played a major role in the Space Race during the Cold War, as he flew four historic missions, including Gemini 6, Gemini 9 and Apollo 10. Stafford is one of only 24 people to explore another extraterrestrial body. Following his flight to the moon, NASA selected Stafford to become Chief of the Astronaut Office.

Stafford, who graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952 with honors, also helped put an end to the Cold War, as he helped foster cooperation between the U.S. and Russia. Stafford went on to be nominated for and receive several awards, including a Nobel Peace Prize, the Congressional Space Medal of Honor and the Oklahoma Aviator of the Century.

The Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, which was built in 1993, is named in Stafford's honor.

(Photo Courtesy of MSN.com.)