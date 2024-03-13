Posted: Mar 13, 2024 3:09 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 3:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has issued a Request for Qualifications, as they are looking to find new management of the soccer fields at Robinwood Park and Daniels Fields. Community Development Director Larry Curtis has the details:

“We have issued an RFQ to gather input from organizations interested in taking over operations of City-owned soccer facilities. This will include fiscal responsibility and administration of local soccer leagues and activities at the fields as well as maintenance of the facilities.”

The Richard Kane YMCA recently announced they would no longer be over-seeing the facilities.