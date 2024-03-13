Posted: Mar 13, 2024 1:29 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 1:29 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Hip, hip Hooray! It’s a Pip, pip parade! This week’s feature pet was born to be a star, and that is not all. His name is actually the starting line.

Heath Clouse, Adoptions and Transportation Specialist at the Washington County SPCA, acts as the translator for this celebrity in the making.

Pip Pip was so excited to be featured today that he came as soon as his kennel was cleaned…leaving him a little wet. He has only been at the SPCA for a few months, but was already a natural.

Clouse gives Pip Pip’s fans a little inside scope on who would best suit his personality.

Clouse says that Pip Pip is going to probably require a reaffirmation of potty training rules, patience, and some gentle hands since he came from a hording case.

To visit Pip Pip or any other dog at the WSPCA they are located at 16620 OK-123, Bartlesville, Ok., 74006.