Posted: Mar 13, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 9:36 AM
City of Dewey on COMMUNITY CONNECTION
Tom Davis
Our monthly visit with Lori Herron for the City of Dewey was full of bright spots.
Lori brought in some delicious samples from Dewey businesses such as Blak Ivory Bru House, Dogger Nutrition and Daylight Donuts. These treats are well worth the trip to Dewey to try for yourself.
Lori also announced a new monthly event featuring all the businesses in Dewey. It is the Second Saturday event which falls on the second Saturday of each month where they shut sown the streets and "bring the inside outside" for you to see, sample and perhaps buy!
