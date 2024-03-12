Posted: Mar 12, 2024 3:34 PMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 3:34 PM

Sheri Garris & Nathan Thompson

The suspect in a police standoff in Coffeyville, Kansas on Friday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has identified David Foster, of Coffeyville, as the man who was arrested last Friday after a standoff in Coffeyville.

Last Friday afternoon, a Montgomery County patrol sergeant was on duty in Coffeyville when he noticed a man he recognized as David Foster, a suspect in a recent commercial burglary case, entering a house. Deputies attempted to contact Foster in the residence, the suspect barricaded himself in the attic of the house and refused to come out.

The Emergency Response Team was called to the scene along with the Coffeyville Police Department Special Operations Team and their armored rescue vehicle.

After continued verbal announcements, Foster surrendered without incident. The case is currently under review by the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for possible charges.