Posted: Mar 11, 2024 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, JT Darling with INCOG gave an update about the community development block for rural water district 20 just south of the Hulah Dam. This is a water systems improvement project and Darling was happy to report that they can now move forward with the county-sponsored project.

The report was submitted in January and was accepted at the end of February. The $26,000 grant was signed off on by the Board after hearing Darling's findings.