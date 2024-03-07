Posted: Mar 07, 2024 3:23 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 3:23 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon on the charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor, and interference with an emergency phone call.

Alexis Paige Allen was arrested in the 5000 block of SE Nowata Rd after the victim called police on Allen. According to an affidavit, the victim said that Allen woke up in an agitated mood and started instigating a fight. Allen allegedly pushed the victim into a wall and took the victims phone while she was on call with dispatch.

It also states that Allen allegedly scratched, slapped, and continued pushing the victim while a minor child was in the room. Allen was given a $5,000 bond and her next court date is set for March 13th.