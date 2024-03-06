Posted: Mar 06, 2024 3:17 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 3:43 PM

Ty Loftis

During the third week in June, the Bartlesville Municipal Airport will be part of the 47th Air Race Classic. That will be one of eight stops during the summer's event for women pilots from across the globe.

The Air Race Classic has taken place since 1929 and they will be celebrating the 95th anniversary this year. Airport Director Mike Richardson had this to say on the upcoming event:

Aerial photo of Bartlesville Municipal Airport courtesy Eric Salard

“We are really excited for Bartlesville to be chosen as one of the intermediate airports for this year's cross-country Air Race Classic. This will be a unique and exciting event for our community to be a part of.”

Pilots will take off from Carbondale, Illinois on Tuesday, June 18th and make a 2,628 mile journey that will cover 11 states before ending in Loveland, Colorado on Friday, June 21st. For more information, go to airraceclassic.org.