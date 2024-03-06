Posted: Mar 06, 2024 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department is launching a new walking program in Skiatook next week that is targeted at adults with jobs during normal business hours. Those who wish to participate can meet at 6 p.m. at Central Park and Health Educator Evan Searcy says this is something residents have been clamoring for for a long time.

Searcy said he studied other communities who have a similar program in place to see what he believes what would be successful. A group-based community walk is what he felt would be most successful.

Searcy says he hopes to see this program expand across Osage County.

These walks will take part from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Park in Skiatook on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, you can visit the Osage County Health Department Facebook Page.