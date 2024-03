Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 8:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

Here are the latest election results in Oklahoma for the March 5 Presidential Primary. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.

These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, March 8. Federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, March 12.

Data is shown at the state level and also broken down by Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. Candidates are shown in the order they appeared on the ballot.

STATEWIDE PRESIDENT 1979 OF 1984 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 66,659 72.99%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 8,328 9.12%

CENK UYGUR 1,959 2.15%

STEPHEN LYONS 4,419 4.84%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 1,798 1.97%

DEAN PHILLIPS 8,160 8.94%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER 566 61.26%

JACOB HORNBERGER 358 38.74%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 430 0.14%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 1,020 0.33%

RON DeSANTIS 3,931 1.27%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 303 0.1%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 397 0.13%

DONALD J. TRUMP 253,887 81.82%

NIKKI HALEY 49,257 15.87%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 1,093 0.35%

PRESIDENT - WASHINGTON COUNTY 26 OF 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

WIN JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 727 74.79%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 80 8.23%

CENK UYGUR 15 1.54%

STEPHEN LYONS 43 4.42%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 18 1.85%

DEAN PHILLIPS 86 9.16%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

WIN CHASE OLIVER 7 70%

JACOB HORNBERGER 3 30%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 6 0.1%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 18 0.3%

RON DeSANTIS 103 1.72%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 8 0.13%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 12 0.2%

WIN DONALD J. TRUMP 4,840 80.9%

NIKKI HALEY 977 16.33%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 19 0.32%

PRESIDENT - NOWATA COUNTY 12 OF 12 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

WIN JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 120 53.1%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 25 11.06%

CENK UYGUR 4 1.77%

STEPHEN LYONS 17 7.52%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 10 4.42%

DEAN PHILLIPS 50 22.12%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER 2 40%

WIN JACOB HORNBERGER 3 60%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 0 0%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 3 0.25%

RON DeSANTIS 7 0.58%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 0 0%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 4 0.33%

WIN DONALD J. TRUMP 1,079 90.14%

NIKKI HALEY 102 8.52%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 2 0.17%

PRESIDENT - OSAGE COUNTY 28 OF 28 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

WIN JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 991 74.18%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 135 10.1%

CENK UYGUR 17 1.27%

STEPHEN LYONS 67 5.01%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 23 1.72%

DEAN PHILLIPS 103 7.71%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

WIN CHASE OLIVER 9 90%

JACOB HORNBERGER 1 10%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 4 0.09%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 12 0.26%

RON DeSANTIS 54 1.19%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 7 0.15%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 8 0.18%

WIN DONALD J. TRUMP 3,997 88.06%

NIKKI HALEY 442 9.74%