Posted: Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Special Olympics invites you come play with them and bring all the kids ages 3-7!

This is the Grand Area Young Athletes event Saturday, March 9, from 9:30am to 11:45am to the Bartlesville High School Indoor Facility on Hillcrest Drive.

Registration can happen the day of the event at 9:30am, but it would be helpful to register ahead of time by calling Naudia Jackson at 918-440-1900.