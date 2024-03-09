Posted: Mar 05, 2024 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools will host its annual job fair on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the high school cafeteria commons. The entrance is just north of the Freshman Academy entrance at 18th Street on Shawnee Avenue.

Administrators will be interviewing candidates for positions in teaching, counseling, library and coaching — as well as support positions such as teaching assistants, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and more.

Posted job openings are available by CLICKING HERE.