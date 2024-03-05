News
Posted: Mar 05, 2024 6:37 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 7:07 AM
Washington County Jr Livestock Show 2024
Tom Davis
The Washington County Junior Livestock Show starts Thursday, March 6, at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St, Dewey.
Thursday Schedule Starting at 9 am
Swine Show
Market Broiler Show
Meat Rabbit Show
Friday Schedule Starting at 9 am
Sheep Show
Goat Show
Cattle Show at 3 pm
KWON and KRIG will broadcast live from the event on Thursday and Friday starting at 1pm. Bartlesville Radio will also broadcast Saturday evening prior to the Sale of Champions.
Our broadcasts are sponsored by: Mid America Farm and Ranch; Keith Swan Insurance: Sunrise Donuts: Wise Boot and Shoe Repair; Union State Bank; American Heritage Beef Company; Roman's Outdoor Power; South Coffyville Stockyard; R.E.P.; Bartnet IP; Totel CSI; Rainey Custom Butchering; Totah Communications; and Arvest Bank.
The Washington County Junior Livestock Show is a 501(c)3 organization with the mission of providing our Washington County Youth with a safe and fun environment to exhibit their livestock. We strive to help our youth by promoting responsibility, life skills, and involvement in agriculture.
