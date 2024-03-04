News
City of Bartlesville
BFD Chief David Topping to Retire
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping is retiring effective June 1, ending 35 years of service to the community.
City of Bartlesville Human Resources Director Laura Sanders announced Topping's retirement at Monday's City Council meeting.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1988, Topping began his career with Bartlesville Fire Department in 1989. He served as a firefighter until 2002, at which time he was promoted to the position of equipment operator. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2008, deputy fire chief in 2015 and was named fire chief in 2021.
Bartlesville Radio will have more on Topping's retirement in the coming days. Sanders said a comprehensive search for a new fire chief will begin with both external and internal candidates.
