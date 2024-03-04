Posted: Mar 04, 2024 8:21 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 8:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping is retiring effective June 1, ending 35 years of service to the community.

After serving in the U.S. Army from 1982 to 1988, Topping began his career with Bartlesville Fire Department in 1989. He served as a firefighter until 2002, at which time he was promoted to the position of equipment operator. He was promoted to the rank of captain in 2008, deputy fire chief in 2015 and was named fire chief in 2021.