Posted: Mar 04, 2024 8:06 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 8:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville will need nearly 250 additional housing units over the next five years to keep up with projected population growth.

doing a good job — for the most part — of keeping up with housing demand, but the data suggests 243 new housing units are needed by 2027 with a projected population growth of around 4%. That's according to a new housing study unveiled Monday night at Bartlesville City Council meeting. Community Development Director Larry Curtis made the presentation. He says Bartlesville is

Curtis says the study shows 68% of the new housing units needed by 2027 would be for owner-occupied structures and 32% would be for renters. He says special attention needs to be given for housing options for persons with limited income, disabilities, disabled veterans, working families and working families with children.

While the city cannot mandate what type of housing should be built by private contractors and how much housing costs, Curtis says the city can provide the data to developers to show where the demand is.