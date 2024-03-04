Posted: Mar 04, 2024 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

A traffic collision in mid July 2023 killed one and injured another. Toxicology reports have came back and show that Jesse Thornton had an Ethyl Alcohol Content of 0.117. As a result, Thornton is being charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Thornton was driving northbound in the southbound lane on a county highway near Copan. A UTV was driving toward Thornton in the same lane of traffic. The UTV attempted to swerve out of the way of the truck in the wrong lane, however, the two vehicles collided. One passenger in the UTV was killed. When Troopers interviewed Thornton, he allegedly stated he had been drinking alcohol, but felt he was “ok” to drive. Thornton allegedly said he had consumed six beers through the day.

Thornton agreed to take a blood test at the hospital and take part in standard field sobriety tests. He successfully passed field sobriety tests, but the toxicology report from the blood test came back several months later, indicating his blood alcohol levels were over the legal limit.

Thornton was out on a $75,000 bond when being seen at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday afternoon. He will next be in court on Friday, April 5th.