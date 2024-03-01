Posted: Mar 01, 2024 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2024 9:51 AM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has introduced a resolution in conjunction with Democrat Chris Coons that would support international religious freedoms as a fundamental right and a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom identified thousands of incidents last year in which religious freedoms were violated around the world. This resolution urges the State Department to expand its support for those religious freedoms around the world. Here is what Lankford had to say regarding the resolution:

“The fundamental right of every person to have a faith, live your faith, change your faith, or have no faith at all must be recognized throughout the world.”

The Commission on International Religious Freedom, The Alliance Defending Freedom and Freedom House also support this resolution.