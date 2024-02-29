Posted: Feb 29, 2024 10:42 AMUpdated: Feb 29, 2024 2:31 PM

Tom Davis/Ty Loftis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,500 donation to Elder Care, whose mission is to ensure mature adults live happy, healthy, independent lives.

Arvest Bank president David Nickel and Arvest Wealth Management senior trust officer Aaron Tesavis presented the check to Elder Care director of therapy Josh Lindblom.

The funds will support purchasing upgraded technology for Elder Care Physical Therapy, also known as Foundation Therapy Specialists. The new Surface Pros will allow physical therapists to be more efficient with their time and provide a better patient experience.

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Nickel. “Elder Care is a leader in senior care in our community. These funds will propel its physical therapy program with its mission.”