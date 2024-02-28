Posted: Feb 28, 2024 4:01 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 4:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission met Tuesday night with two items to take action on that would be unanimously approved. The first item was centered on a rezoning request and an approval of a PUD site development plan for housing for Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Many Bartlesville residents spoke in favor of the PUD to be approved, including Wesleyan President, Jim Dunn. Here were Dunn’s comments Tuesday evening.

Dunn also said the housing would have security just as the other facilities do and hopes to get started on building them this summer. The Commission would pass the request unanimously.

The other item was centered on an off-street parking lot located at 328 and 330 S Penn Ave, which would also unanimously be approved.