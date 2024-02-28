Posted: Feb 28, 2024 11:48 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 2:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several recent reports of loud booms, roars and unusual lights in the night sky over the Bartlesville area may have an explanation.

F-16s from the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma Air National Guard based in Tulsa are conducting night exercises through March 7. According to the Guard, the jets take off from Tulsa International Airport and then head north of Tulsa to training airspace in the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range in central Kansas.