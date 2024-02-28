Posted: Feb 28, 2024 8:54 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2024 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

Sherri Wilt with the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday. Sherri shared with us a very busy month of events on March with the chamber:

Know the Ville - March 5, 2024 - 7:30am at Tri County Tech, 6101 SE Nowata Rd in Bartlesville. This is where you can hear from and ask questions of our local community decision makers. Register at This is where you can hear from and ask questions of our local community decision makers. Register at https://bartlesvilleregionalchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/ZP11G2AP?mode=Attendee

Business After Hours - March 7, 2024 - Perspective Advisors at 612 SE Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville from 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM: Chamber members and guests are invited to get to know each other at this monthly event.

Women in Business - March 13, 2024 Chinh Doan from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Overcoming – A Personal Story: You're invited to hear from motivational speaker, Chinh Doan, news anchor for Channel 6. Her inspirational story began as a Vietnam refugee who at the age of 4 was able to come to America with her father, who had been a prisoner of war for 10 years, having to leave behind her mother. They arrived in OKC and spoke no English, but she quickly learned the language with the help of local news. Hear her story as a former refugee, foster child and the first in her family to graduate college. She is a passionate storyteller who hopes her personal story will inspire others to follow her motto of “work hard and be kind." Register at You're invited to hear from motivational speaker, Chinh Doan, news anchor for Channel 6. Her inspirational story began as a Vietnam refugee who at the age of 4 was able to come to America with her father, who had been a prisoner of war for 10 years, having to leave behind her mother. They arrived in OKC and spoke no English, but she quickly learned the language with the help of local news. Hear her story as a former refugee, foster child and the first in her family to graduate college. She is a passionate storyteller who hopes her personal story will inspire others to follow her motto of “work hard and be kind." Register at https://bartlesvilleregionalchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/aPo2WMdp?mode=Attendee