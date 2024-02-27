Posted: Feb 27, 2024 9:09 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2024 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to "Uncork Your Support" for Young Scholars of Bartlesville on Sat. March 2, 2024. St John's Father Lynch Hall in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Briana Brzezinski with Young Scholars of Bartlesville invited everyone to this annual wine tasting and food sampling event to support local students prepare for college through mentoring and life skills classes.

This year's Uncork Your Support theme is a tour of Ireland. Doors open at 6:30 pm, Event starts at 7 pm. The Ploughman's tray and first wine sampling at 7 pm followed by three additional wine and food pairings catered by Melody’s.