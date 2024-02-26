Posted: Feb 26, 2024 7:29 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 7:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes made a big announcement Monday evening during a meeting of the Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County.

Mathes was appointed as the county assessor in May 2001. He has been re-elected without opposition in every election since 2002. Prior to serving as assessor, Mathes was the news director at KWON/KYFM radio and then was the public information officer and civil deputy at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Mathes says he has enjoyed his terms as assessor, but is retiring to spend more time with his family. He says it is important to have someone with good guidance to be the next assessor and provided advise to the candidate who succeeds him .