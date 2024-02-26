Posted: Feb 26, 2024 12:51 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2024 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. has a ten year contract in place with EagleView Technologies to conduct the pictometry assessments across the county. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the $188,000 contract needed to be renewed. The Board went on to approve the contract and Quinton talked about how advantageous it is being able to use that company.

Quinton said a plane will fly over the property to get measurements of all four sides of the property. He added why he felt it was so important to lock in a long-term commitment with EagleView.

This is year number two of that contract and will be the same for the next eight years. The contract is paid for by using the county general fund.