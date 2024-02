Posted: Feb 22, 2024 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2024 2:14 PM

James Copeland & Nathan Thompson

The city of Caney, Kansas is asking residents to slow down their water usage Thursday.

According to the city, an overnight lightning strike caused damage to equipment at the water plant. The city is asking all water users in Caney to limit their water usage until repairs can be made.