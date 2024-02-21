News
Local News
Posted: Feb 21, 2024 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2024 3:10 PM
Oklahoma Lt. Gov., Cherokee Chief Discuss Benefits of Cooperation
Listen to "Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. 2-21-2024" on Spreaker.
Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joe Deere, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., stand together for a photo Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaks Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting on tribal sovereignty at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. speaks Wednesday during a special Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville meeting on tribal sovereignty at the Tri County Tech Event Center. Photo by Nathan Thompson
« Back to News