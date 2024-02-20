Posted: Feb 20, 2024 3:23 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2024 3:24 PM

The Nowata County Commissioners met Tuesday morning due to the Presidents’ Day holiday with the opening agenda item the schedule of expenditures for fiscal years 2021-2023 which was approved.

Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs also shared some news on the courthouse for this week.

The Commissioners also approved a reup in phone service on an agreement with Sparklight. There was also an approvement of the hiring of two deputies in Nowata County.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.