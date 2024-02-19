Posted: Feb 19, 2024 2:30 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 2:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Game Wardens are investigating an unusual case in Osage County.

On Friday Feb. 9, Game wardens received information about a deer being dumped in the driveway at a residence in Burbank.

Wardens say the young deer fawn was dumped in the driveway sometime between Thursday evening Feb 8 and early morning hours of Friday Feb 9 while the resident was away.

It appears the deer was unlawfully raised as a fawn, as it had two red ear tags, one in each ear at time of death.

Wardens say no meat was taken from the animal. It was simply killed, and maliciously dumped/abandoned to the driveway.

Game wardens have had a few leads but are now seeking public information.

If you have any information pertaining to this case please call game wardens.