Posted: Feb 19, 2024 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Dating violence is more common than you may think, especially among teens and young adults: 1 in 3 U.S. teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before becoming adults. And nearly half (43%) of U.S. college women report experiencing violent or abusive dating behaviors.

Appearing on COMMUNMITY CONNECTION, Ben Ames and Yoci Clayburn with Ray of Hope Advocacy Center presented some of these alarming stats. Yoci reminded everyone that each February, young adults and their loved ones nationwide raise awareness about teen dating violence through Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM). This annual, month-long effort focuses on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts.

If you need help, please call the Ray of Hope 24-hour hotline at 918.214.8886.

Ray of Hope Advocacy Center is an Oklahoma Attorney General certified program, offering comprehensive intervention and prevention services to men, women, and children affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Washington, Nowata, and portions of Osage County.

If you are in immediate danger or in a life-threatening situation, please call 911.

RAY OF HOPE'S PHILOSOPHY