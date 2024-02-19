Posted: Feb 19, 2024 9:27 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2024 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning as a result of the Presidents’ Day holiday to discuss and possibly take action several items.

The commissioners are expected to continue their discussion on the bid for a road bore under Bison Road for sewer service to the new Emergency Operations Center currently under construction. The commissioners first opened the bid last week, but the amount was nearly 10 times higher than they were expecting.

Commissioners are also expected to sign contracts for insulation and paving work at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey and declare a Dodge truck as surplus.

At the beginning of the meeting, commissioners will hear an invitation to celebrate National FFA Week from leaders of the FFA programs at Caney Valley, Copan and Dewey Public Schools.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.